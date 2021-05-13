Officials with AAA Iowa said Thursday that the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline will not have a major impact on the supply of gasoline in Iowa but may increase prices.
“Unfortunately, the situation is very fluid,” Meredith Mitts, spokeswoman for AAA Iowa said. “With the gas shortage, it’s going to vary by region and we don’t yet know what the full impact is happening in the Midwest and in Iowa.” Gas prices nationwide are averaging $3 a gallon, while in Iowa, the statewide average is $2.89, which is up almost a dime a gallon in the past week. A year ago, the average Iowa price was more than a buck cheaper, at a $1.71.
She noted that with summer approaching and the relaxing of COVID-19 protocols, more people are traveling increasing demand for fuel.
“People are more comfortable traveling,” Mitts says. “We are seeing a 60% jump from last year, but that’s still 14% below our pre-pandemic levels. As we get closer to normal, we aren’t quite back to what we were before the pandemic.”
“Colonial Pipeline is working very hard to have the operation restored by the end of this week,” Mitts says. “Hopefully, what’s happening with those gas price surges and those shutdowns is going to be a very temporary thing and not reach us at all in the Midwest.”