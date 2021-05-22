ATLANTIC – Several local groups are working together on a “bags to benches” program, in which local residents donate recyclable plastic material to a company, and in turn, the area receives a bench made of that material. The program helps the environment, and rewards the community for recycling.
Atlantic Park Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park Board Monday that the Atlantic Lions Club approached him about an environmentally friendly project,in which 500 pounds of plastic is collected, and made into a bench.
Both are working with Hy-Vee, who has a contract with the company that makes the benches, and the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. Plastics can be dropped off at Hy-Vee, the YMCA or at Sunnyside Park in a trash can near the park office. People have six months to collect the plastics.
After just two months, they have collected between 60 and 70 pounds at Sunnyside Park.
“I’m obviously excited about this because we’re always looking for ways that we can do things that are environmentally friendly,” Rasmussen said.
Mandy Parks, Hy-Vee Assistant Manager of Perishables, who works with the program in Atlantic, said officials at Hy-Vee’s corporate office have been working with the company that makes the benches for years, and Hy-Vee has been collecting plastic for them even without a local project. She said the program is good for the environment and is a way to beautify the area.
“The less plastic we can keep out of the landfill the better,” Parks said. “ Beautification projects are always great, and we’re actually helping our own (area) right now (by getting benches here).”
Rasmussen said he hopes the program can continue beyond this first project.
“I hope this is something we can continue to do as a way to recycle those bags, and continue to put those benches all over,” Rasmussen said.