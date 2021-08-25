Late summer is the best time for delicious, fresh local produce in Iowa. This is a great time to eat seasonally and locally; you can probably buy all the produce you need for your household at the farmers market this week.
If you’re looking for in-season recipe ideas, try the Guest Chef’s free samples of homemade tomato sauce (delicious over sautéed zucchini), or Stuffed Peppers Park Packs from Brun Ko Farm and Erickson Foodss. For $15 you’ll get a Park Pack that include recipes and ingredients for a meal of stuffed peppers made with local sausage, peppers, onions, and tomatoes.
Produce in the Park is a great place to try lesser-known locally grown foods. This week try free sample of purple peppers sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council.
Want to enjoy this local produce all year long? Cass County Master Gardeners will be at the park this week sharing tips on preserving produce. They’ll be sharing information on freezing everything from herbs to zucchini, in addition to safe canning recipes. Vendors are also selling produce in bulk to make preservation easier for you. For example, Brun Ko Farm is selling a salsa canning kit that includes 20 pounds of tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapeños, onions, and garlic for $35.
Lastly, summer isn’t only about fresh produce; it’s also about lemonade, outdoor concerts, grilling, and relaxing in the shade—all things we enjoy at Produce in the Park. Come to Produce in the Park this Thursday, August 26, and savor summer at the park.
Produce in the Park August 26 Highlights:
Fresh Local Produce: Tomatoes, peppers (including lots of hot varieties from Sue’s Country Garden), cantaloupe, cucumbers, radishes, okra, potatoes, zucchini, squash, eggplant, green beans, beets, onions, and a few surprises!
Free produce samples for everyone sponsored by the Cass County Local Food Policy Council: Purple Peppers.
$15 Park Packs by Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm: Stuffed Peppers. For $15 you’ll get bell peppers, sausage, onions, and tomatoes to make a delicious meal of stuffed peppers. Park Packs can be pre-ordered from Brun Ko Farm at www.brunkofarm.com or purchased from Brun Ko Farm at the market as supplies last. Park Packs are a collaboration between Erickson Foods and Brun Ko Farm.
Entertainment: Local Favorite Sarah Selders live! From blues and jazz to country and rock n’ roll, come enjoy the music!
Craft Highlight: Tracie Lobstein is selling beanbags for the popular fall tailgating yard game “corn hole” or “bags” in a variety of patterns and colors including everything from stars and eagles to sweet corn and Kansas City Chiefs.
Growing Community Connections:
Atlantic Kiwanis: Kiwanis Club is “a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world—one community and one child at a time.” Learn more about what Kiwanis does for kids at Produce in the Park Aug. 26.
Cass County Master Gardeners: Stop by the Master Gardeners table for tips on preserving the taste of summer. Whether freezing or canning, Master Gardeners can share best practices.
Brun Ko Farm Salsa Kit: Brun Ko Farm is offering salsa canning kits on August 26. For $35 you’ll get 20 lbs tomatoes, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, and garlic.
Baked Goods: Kringle and Pastries from the Kringleman and baked goods from Sue's Country Garden (Sue asks anyone wanting sugar-free desserts to call her before Thursday at 402-650-8570).
More farm favorites: Goat milk lotions and soaps, granola, honey, meat, jams, jellies, and syrup.
Eat at the Market: Popcorn and fresh-squeezed “State fair” lemonade, burgers, brats, hotdogs, and more!
Kids farmers market scavenger hunt
Various Payment Methods Accepted:
• SNAP EBT (also known as food stamps) accepted by all qualifying food vendors.
• Double Up Food Bucks accepted by all fresh produce vendors.
Produce in the Park 2021 August farmers markets are sponsored in part by Cass County Tourism, the Atlantic Community Promotion Commission, First Whitney Bank & Trust, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.
