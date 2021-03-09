ATLANTIC – Atlantic Library staff hope to offer patrons who use the upper level of the building new computers, computer tables, flooring and a new paint job thanks to a USDA grant for up to $26,000 to pay for it.
Atlantic Library Director Michelle Andersen said Friday that library staff had developed a plan for improvements at the library, but due to the high cost will have to do the work in phases.
“When we started working with architects and doing future planning for the building, we made plans for the entire building,” Andersen said. “We finished that planning process in early 2019. We didn’t have funding for the whole building at once. So we moved forward with renovation of the lower level, and then we thought and then we’re going to see what we do and how we can finance the rest of our wish list.”
Andersen said officials at the USDA/Rural Development told her about the grants from the Community Facilities program which led to the decision to move ahead with more projects to try and complete their wish list.
Andersen said she doesn’t know exactly when they will learn if the funds have been approved.
Total cost of the project is $81,970, and Andersen said the library has funds that have been donated to the library that can be used and events will also be held to raise funds.