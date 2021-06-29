Officials with Cass County libraries worked together to offer a color run on Saturday at Lake Anita State Park. Participants signed up to run or walk on a trail there as staff and other volunteers threw powdered color on them. The Color Run was hosted by Cass County Libraries, Healthy Cass County and Cass County Conservation. Staff at Hy-Vee and Fareway donated snacks and water to participants and Atlantic Atlas Cinema donated a free movie ticket to each participant under age 17. Cass County Libraries theme for this year’s summer programs is “Reading Colors Your World,” and members agreed a color run would fit in well with the theme.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 91%
- Feels Like: 75°
- Heat Index: 75°
- Wind: 5 mph
- Wind Chill: 75°
- UV Index: 6 High
- Sunrise: 05:49:23 AM
- Sunset: 08:57:38 PM
- Dew Point: 72°
- Visibility: 7 mi
Today
Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Mostly cloudy skies. High 84F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 11% Chance
Humidity: 88%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 5mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 78°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 4mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 84°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 6 High
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 7mph
Precip: 19% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 63%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 2 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 65%
Wind Chill: 80°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SW @ 6mph
Precip: 22% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 78°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 17% Chance
Humidity: 76%
Wind Chill: 77°
Heat Index: 81°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 16% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 75°
Heat Index: 77°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: SSW @ 3mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 75°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Trending
Articles
- Atlantic School Retirement
- One transported following two vehicle accident
- Atlantic School Retirement
- Atlantic School Retirement
- Fireworks not allowed in Audubon County due to burn ban
- Fatal Motorcycle Accident Near Exira
- Atlantic School Retirement
- Two accidents reported just after noon Tuesday
- PREP SOFTBALL: Markham's induction ceremony into AHS Softball Hall is today
- Accident on Interstate 29 blocking traffic
Images
Videos
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.