Officials with Cass County libraries worked together to offer a color run on Saturday at Lake Anita State Park. Participants signed up to run or walk on a trail there as staff and other volunteers threw powdered color on them. The Color Run was hosted by Cass County Libraries, Healthy Cass County and Cass County Conservation. Staff at Hy-Vee and Fareway donated snacks and water to participants and Atlantic Atlas Cinema donated a free movie ticket to each participant under age 17. Cass County Libraries theme for this year’s summer programs is “Reading Colors Your World,” and members agreed a color run would fit in well with the theme.

