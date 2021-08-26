AFD Fights Garage Fire

Carelessly disregarded smoking material was the cause of an early morning garage fire in Atlantic Wednesday at 800 Olive Street.
The call came in about 2:48 a.m. on Wednesday, and Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel said when he got to the scene, the garage was completely engulfed and flames were 15 to 20 feet high. Firefighters were able to knock the fire down quickly, but were on the scene until 4 a.m. investigating and checking on hot spots.
No one was injured because no one was in the garage at the time of the fire, but there was some damage to the siding on the house next to the garage. The garage was a complete loss, and firefighters were assisted by officers from the Atlantic Police Department and deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.