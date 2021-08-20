Two Teachers: Situation Challenging, But Staying Positive

ATLANTIC – Middle School teachers moving to a new location following a fire at the school last month said it has been challenging, but they are trying to stay positive and look forward to having students in school again.
Chelsey Lee and Kendra Henningsen who were moving into their temporary classrooms at the Achievement Center Wednesday said while they are facing new challenges they are up to the task.
“It’s been a challenge, but we faced challenges last year, and we’ll face (this year’s challenges) head on, and make the best of it for the students,” sixth grade math teacher Lee said.
The move is coming off a year where teachers faced a different set of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic and many students opting for remote learning.They will deal with this year’s challenges in the same way.
Lee said her classroom is set up, and gives credit to community members for helping get things moved as soon as possible to be ready for students on Aug. 23.
“There was a lot of community support that enabled us to move quickly, and we’re very thankful for that,” Lee said. “(As far as other teachers) I know there’s a lot of people feeling like they’re getting settled, and a lot of people getting ready to get settled.”
Henningsen, a sixth grade reading teacher, said the pandemic made last year hard for everyone, and while people continue to deal with the effect of that, it is less of a factor now. After dealing with that challenge, she said, a move to a new location will be easier.
“I think students are resilient,” she said. “I think that they’re going to come in here, excited for school,and we’re excited to have them. COVID was a hard year for everybody, and we don’t have to worry as much about that. And I think that kids will be excited to be back with their friends, and see their teachers and classmates.”
Lee said teachers know they can count each other if they need help.
“We support each other, and we know we can ask for help and get through it together, make sure we’re all ready for those kids,” Lee said.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber expressed his support for all the middle school teachers earlier this week when new district teachers were introduced at the Atlantic Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday.
“We feel for our middle school teachers,” Barber said. “We really do. Last year was a long year for everybody in regards to COVID- remote teaching, online learning, all that stuff. And then we get dealt with this. So we’re going to be supportive of our middle school teachers, and do the best we can in the space we found for them to start the school year.”