ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board is expected to consider and possibly approve contracts for the Atlantic Education Association and Atlantic Non-Certified Staff during its meeting on Wednesday, according to the agenda.
The district and the association presented each other proposals last month. The Atlantic Education Association proposed a 4.75 percent increase, and the district proposed a 1.58 percent increase.Association Representative Mike McDermott said the approximate cost of the proposal was $338,000, and Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said the cost of the district’s proposal was $112,117.
Atlantic District Officials and Non-Certified Staff met earlier this month to present their proposals. Non-Certified Staff proposed a 40 cent raise in addition to any steps that an employee can make. Staff work on a step-based salary model, which means members start at a base wage, and move up steps on a schedule. Barber said there are 56 staff members who would move up a step for the next contract. Non-Certified Staff wanted to add an additional 25 cent raise for food service workers to help get them to wage similar to a first year paraprofessional. Finally, they wanted to add 75 cents to the wait time salary for bus drivers on activity trips. Drivers receive a wage for driving students and staff to activity and another wage for waiting until driving back from an activity. The group did not have a total cost increase of their proposal. District officials proposed each employee eligible to move a step on the schedule receive a 10 cent increase or a 1.61 percent increase, and proposed having a contract for one year. Total cost increase for the district’s proposal was $49,345.27.