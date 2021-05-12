Iva Ruth (Brewer) Ryle, 70, passed away May 7, 2021, in Kilgore, Texas, after a decades long battle against Myasthenia Gravis. Ruth was born Nov. 29, 1950, in San Bernardino, Calif., and moved to Atlantic, when she was just 3-years-old with her parents, Jana and Lyle Brewer. Ruth’s school years were all spent in the Atlantic Community Schools, graduating from Atlantic High School in 1969. After graduation, Ruth worked at Nelson Insurance and The Clarinda Company in Atlantic, and KOAK radio and Sitel in Red Oak where she met and married her husband, Tom Ryle. The couple moved to Texas shortly after they were married and lived there ever since. Ruth is survived by her husband, Tom Ryle; four children, Mark (Leslie) Gipple, Kris Moore, Pam (Brannon) Robertson and Kim Ryle; five grandchildren Jacob, Felicia, Zane, Delaney and Kennedy; two brothers, Alan Brewer of Atlantic and Terry (Jayne) Brewer of Oakland; three sisters, Patricia (Don) Fowler of Silverton, Oregon, Freda Smith of Cherokee, and Theresa (Paul) Seddon of Council Bluffs; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her parents; grandparents Henry and Mary Ruth Felts, Harry and Pearl Brewer; mother- and father-in-law, Jack and Naomi Ryle; and brother-in-law Kerry Smith.
The Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, Texas, is handling cremation and a family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.