Wow, sometimes I look at what is happening in America and it just blows me away.
Anybody who reads this little column already know that my wife Sheila and I were knocked flat to the floor with all of our concerts canceled, even our little Oak Tree Opry theater in Anita shut down. What that means is no income, for us or for the theater.
And the news that keeps coming out, now a few people in the Democratic party, who won the election by the way, declare that they are the 'leaders' in supporting the arts, music, theater, whatever. WOW, it was musicians that hit the deck first when the unmanageable Covid-virus changed our lives. Same reason we are in such dire straits.
It's all so ugly to me, I thought maybe I can find something positive to talk about. "Music is moral law. It gives soul to the universe, wings to the mind. flight to the imagination, and charm and gaiety to life and to everything." Who wrote that? Plato of all people, but I agree with it a hundred percent. So I thought, get off the negative, get on the positive.
It was one of my favorite early country recording artists, Wynn Stewart who recorded "It's Such A Pretty World Today." Super nice song, the melody sticks in my head for days. What's pretty about the world today? The recent ten inches of snow was pretty neat. Some of the snow sculptures we saw along the roadway was absolutely astonishing, and to be sure, very beautifully done. Even the pastures looked good, and where there are trees, guessing who made the footprints is fun. On one of those drives to the doctor's office, we saw sitting in a snow covered pasture three bald headed eagles.
Right next to the roadside. Two of them had white feathers on the head and one had brown feathers. Must have been a mom and a pop and this year's young eaglet. Pretty? Well maybe not that word, but beautiful....absolutely. Of course visits to hospitals isn't any fun, and me with a heart problem even more not fun...BUT, we had to go to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, and I have to admit, the nurses are not only beautiful on the outside, they are just as beautiful on the inside. What a pleasure to meet some folks who actually care for the well being of someone else.
Doctors and surgeons too, super neat, super nice. And Sheila tells me to be sure and mention her bird feeders. Yes, just the other day, in rapid order, we saw two beautiful cardinals, then a couple of blue jays, then some starlings, then some woodpeckers, then some sparrows of course, but guess what? The little sparrows and the juncos, and the little pine birds, are all beautiful. Watching them is even fun.
Everything we watch, everything we hear, everything we see with our eyes, is transferred to our brains. Doesn't matter if it's a television set, a computer, a radio, a smart phone, ALL of what we see and hear these days is actually 'designed' to shape how we view the world. It's a battle for our minds and what we think. It's a time to get close to our Lord Jesus Christ. If you haven't done that, now might be the time to enjoy some incredible beauty. It's in your mind.