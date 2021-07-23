CASS COUNTY – While no decision was made by the Cass County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday on how to use the $2.4 million funds from the American Rescue Act, there was some consensus that some of the money should be used to prepare for any fight against COVID-19 in the future.
Board member John Hartkopf asked Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon if he had heard about any planning from state or local officials on how to handle any problems related to COVID in the future, such as if there happens to be a surge of the disease, especially due to new variety of COVID-19-the Delta Variant.
Kennon said it was likely state officials had plans to deal with a surge in the disease, but he hadn’t heard anything recently.
“I can foresee when school starts again we get more direction from the CDC and the state,” he said.
However, Kennon said many other COVID related things were shutting down.
“I just got notified yesterday that they shut down the test iowa site at the hospital, and all the supplies are going back to the state.” he said. “I think I’ve got one more (trip to Council Bluffs for PPE) because they’ve trying to shut down at the state level the PPE that has been distributed. They are really ramping things down at the state level.”
Kennon said the county has a stock pile of PPE, but Board Member Mark O’Brien said some of the funds could be used to make sure the county has enough.
“I don’t know that the pandemic is over. I think we could use some of the funds (for PPE),” he said.
Board Member Steve Green agreed saying it was important to be prepared because it wasn’t clear what will happen with the disease in the future.
“I think we need to be aware of how things could turn around this fall,” Green said.
Board Chairman Steve Baier said he had received suggestions ranging from digitizing county records, radio system upgrades, child care, infrastructure, outdoor recreation, bonuses for essential workers, paving roads and improving broadband. However, there were questions about how the county could help financially with improving broadband, and how to determine who would receive bonuses.