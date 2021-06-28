Adair’s Chuckwagon Days were held last week and over the weekend with the theme “50002 Reasons To Love Adair.” The parade featured lots of fire trucks, classic cars and tractors, floats with former Adair — Casey students, bands, horses and of course, candy. The celebration included activities held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
