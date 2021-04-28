GRISWOLD – The Griswold School Board will start interviewing candidates for a middle school/high school principal on April 28 after deciding to keep two principals in the district.
The district currently has an elementary principal, Nigel Horton, and recently had Middle School/High School Principal Billy Hiatt submit his resignation earlier this month to take a job in Oklahoma. With Hiatt’s resignation, the board considered keeping just one K-12 principal — a move that would save the district $80,000 a year.
However, Henrichs said, the board decided against the idea because they didn’t want to overload Horton with work, who the board believes is doing a good job.
“If he is spread so thin, can we keep the momentum of positive things that are happening (in the elementary) still going?” Henrichs said.
Henrichs said he and Horton had been speaking with many of the applicants, and hoped to narrow it down to two to four candidates by April 28. Then a more formal interview process will be done with members of the board, administration, and possibly staff, students, parents and other community members.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. and be held in the elementary library. The board may go into close session to speak with the candidates.