ATLANTIC — The Atlantic City Council will consider Wednesday approving a $32,500 contract with a retail business recruitment company looking to bring new business to the community.
Last week. Austin Farmer, the Project Director for Retail Coach, met with the Council to explain the company’s extensive data collection system, philosophy and plan for building the business base in Atlantic. That plan includes, among other things, collecting cell phone data to track where Atlantic shoppers are coming from and where Atlantic residents travel outside of the community to shop.
That information, Farmer said, allows his company to narrow the field to appropriate businesses that have the best chance of success in the community. The company also uses the data to work with existing businesses to help them fine-tune their inventory to provide the kind of merchandise currently unavailable.
Most companies rely on computer generated reports to track market areas, cell phone data, he said “paints a much better picture.”
The company is currently working with several Iowa communities including Fort Dodge and Carroll where they have reportedly successfully recruited three new businesses. Nation-wide the company currently has 120 ongoing projects under the management of 11 employees. But he said representatives from the company would visit Atlantic at least twice to get a better feel for the community and then meet with local officials remotely at least once a week.
The company has lowered the price, originally reported to be $40,000, to $30,000 plus $2,500 “for reimbursables for their services.” Some of which could be split between the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce and Cass Atlantic Development Corporation (CADCO).
The City’s share of the funding will come from Local Option Sales Tax (Progress) funds.
“To recover the cost of investment, new retailer(s) in Atlantic will need to generate $7,102,272.73 in net taxable sales. Since the Retail Coach partners with corporate franchises, the ability to generate this income over many years should not be difficult. Redevelopment of existing space may boost revaluation of the property and new commercial property would yield new commercial property valuation, new storm water and wastewater fees and new sales tax dollars,” Lund said. “The new sales taxes generated would be distributed to all the taxing authorities in Cass County, and new commercial property value will benefit all the taxing authorities within Atlantic’s limits should create downward pressure on tax levies.”
The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be held in the Council Chambers at City Hall.