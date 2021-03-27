Axne, Ernst Part of Bill Helping with Child Care Costs

Representative Cindy Axne and Senator Joni Ernst are working with four other legislators on a bill that will increase the amount of money families can save in dependent care plans for child care expenses.
A dependent care assistance plan allows individuals to contribute money from their paycheck before taxes to use for approved child care expenses.
The legislation, known as the Improving Child Care for Working Families Act, would allow individuals to contribute $10,500 in their plans. While the American Rescue Plan, which was signed by President Biden earlier this month allowed individuals to contribute that amount only during 2021, the legislation would give people the opportunity to do that every year.
The funds can be spent on children ages 13 and under or dependent adults. Eligible expenses include those for nursery school or preschool, before or after school programs, daycare, summer day camps, babysitting and nanny expenses, sick child care, registration fees for eligible dependent care, work-related babysitting, transportation to and from eligible care, work-related custodial elder care, adult day care center and care for the spouse or relative who is physically or mentailly incapable of self-care.
Axne and Ernst are working with Representative Brian Fitzpatrick,(Penn.) Senator Maggie Hassan (N.H.) Senator Thom Tills (N.C.) and Senator Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) on the bill. Both Axne and Ernst believe this bill could help people with the costs of their child care.
“Access to child care will make the difference in keeping Iowa on a pathway to full economic recovery – but when the cost of care is higher than the average rent, families need help keeping up with skyrocketing costs,” said Rep. Axne. “I know how nerve-racking it can be as a new parent to have to budget for the rising costs of care every year – and I’m proud to introduce the common sense legislation to give Iowa families the tools they need to afford the current cost of child care by updating existing solutions to reflect the realities of a modern family budget.”
“We know that child care has long been an issue in states like Iowa, and across the country, which is why, even before this pandemic, I’ve worked across the aisle to address this crisis. This bipartisan bill is a common sense solution that will benefit both our small businesses and working moms and dads—and has the support of many state and national organizations. I’m proud to join my colleagues in the House and Senate to put forward this proposal that will allow our working families and small businesses to use more of their hard-earned dollars, tax-free, to get their kiddos the best quality care possible,” said Sen. Ernst.
Kelsey Smith-Walhovd, who is with Child Care Resource & Referral of SW Iowa, said they aren’t allowed to lobby for specific legislation, but would say, “We’re all for any legislation that supports our child care providers or our families in affording child care, or finding quality child care or sustaining the quality child care we do have.”