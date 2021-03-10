ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board will consider continuing the district’s mask mandate during its meeting tonight.
The mandate originally went into effect in October, and since then the board has extended it on a monthly basis until January. At that time, the board decided to continue it until March because it wanted to see what effect vaccinations would have on the disease.
Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said at the end of February that school staff had the opportunity to get vaccinated, and many got their first shot that month and would likely get their second shot this month. The number of students and staff who tested positive between the end of January and the end of February ranged from one to seven, and the number quarantined ranged from one to 18 during the same time.
Officials from the Centers for Disease Control gave new guidelines for people who are fully vaccinated, which is two weeks after a person has received the final shot. Those who get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine only need one shot of that vaccine while those who get vaccines from Pfzar or Moderna need to have two shots.
The new guidelines say people who are fully vaccinated can be around others who are fully vaccinated without masks and social distancing as well as people from a single household who are at low risk for getting the disease. Fully vaccinated people don’t have to quarantine if they are exposed to someone with the disease as long as they aren’t showing any symptoms.
Only Pfzar’s vaccine is recommended for children, but only if they are 16 years old or older.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m., and be held in the high school media center. It can also be viewed online on youtube.