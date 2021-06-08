Fan Favorites Coming Back to 2021 Cass County Fair

CASS COUNTY – As organizers plan for the 2021 Cass County Fair, some fan favorites are coming back as part of the event’s entertainment, including bull riding, tractor pulls and a new event — golf cart racing.
The fair will be held from July 28 to Aug.3, and the bull riding will be held Friday, July 30 in the grandstand area, starting at 8 p.m.
“Double S Company is coming back with the bull riding as it’s been doing for several years now,” said Fair Board President Curtis Bierbaum.
The Tractor Pulls will be held Saturday, July 31, starting at 6 p.m., in the area southeast of the Cass County Community Center. Bierbaum said organizers are working with the Lucas Oil Pulling Association, the same association they also worked with in previous years. Event classes will include 85 Limited Pro Stock Tractors, Limited Pro Stock Diesel Trucks, Pro Farm Tractors, Pro Street Diesel Trucks and Super Modified 2WD Trucks, according to the association’s web site.
Entertainment on Sunday, Aug. 1 will be golf cart races with a twist.
“The driver will be blindfolded, and the passenger has to direct the driver through an obstacle course,” Bierbaum said. “That will be quite interesting.”
It will be held in the grandstand area, and start at 7 p.m.
There will also be 4-H and FFA entertainment including the King and Queen contest and Little Miss and Mister contest on Thursday, July 29 and livestock shows throughout the fair including rabbits, horses, dogs, sheep, swine and beef. The entertainment will end on Monday, Aug. 2 at 5:45 p.m. with the parade of champions-featuring champion livestock, the Bucket of Junk and fund-raising auction and the selection of grand champion beef.
Bierbaum said every year people complement the fair board and other organizers for their entertainment, saying they would love to see it again. Last year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no entertainment and Bierbaum said organizers really want to be able to provide it this year.
“Last year obviously was a little hard because we didn’t have any entertainment,” he said. “We’re trying to go back to pre-COVID, and get all of our entertainment back. I just encourage everybody to come out, grab a bite to eat at the fair, and watch some free entertainment. Enjoy the fair like we used to.”