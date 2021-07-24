ADAIR COUNTY – The Adair County Board of Supervisors asked Wednesday that any department head or other officials from entities that use county funds, to submit a request in writing by the middle of October for suggestions on how to use American Rescue Act funds.
Adair County is expected to receive $1.38 million in federal funds designed to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Board member Jodie Hoadley said it was important to make sure the requests can be paid for with those funds before they are given away so the county doesn’t get in a situation in which the requests are paid for, and then county officials learn they can’t be used for that.
“(And the federal government says) now come up with the money to pay it back,” she said.
The board agreed to consider requests for the first half of the funds.
Chairman Steve Shelley suggested starting with any expenses courthouse employees incurred because of the pandemic, and then consider others like expenses from area libraries, losses to the county from the Adair County Fair not being held in 2020, losses because the Adair County Historical Museum could not open and losses because the Henry A Wallace Country Life Center could not open. Other suggestions were to cover expenses because of increased use of mental health services and emergency management expenses.