CASS COUNTY – A Lewis man told the Board of Supervisors Wednesday he was opposed to the idea of paving Great River Road after an Atlantic resident suggested the idea last month as a means to bring the T-Bone trail into Atlantic.
Craig Meyer told the board, “it’s a terrible waste of taxpayer money,” adding that while initially the cost of the road could be split between the county and landowners, the county would ultimately have to take care of the road.
“Who’s going to maintain it all after it’s done?” he asked.
He said it would be the county’s responsibility to do everything from adding culverts to clearing snow and ice off the road and putting sand and salt on it.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said the cost of maintaining a paved road is more than a gravel road, because the cost includes the paving of the road.
“You take that construction cost, and put it out 20 years, and annualize that, it’s way higher than just putting rock and your machine time to maintain it,” Wolken said “It’s probably 10 (times) more.”
About a quarter of the mile of the road is already paved with seal coating, and Wolken said to finish the road it would be another mile and a half. The trail head is 3 and half miles from the AMU Well Field. The trail is 21 miles long and ending 5 miles north of Atlantic.
Last month, Glen Nelson suggested paving the road as a way to bring the bike trail into Atlantic — a project that, he said, seems to get “pushed back and pushed back.”
Board Chairman Steve Baier told Meyer he appreciated his comments, and said after the meeting that he received other comments about the paving the road with “a few speaking against it.”
Board member Steve Green told Nelson earlier this month that connecting the trail to that road was just one idea being considered, and paving the road had been suggested before. However, he said, “It was going to (cost) a million dollars a mile,” and those making the decision thought that was too large of an investment for the trail.
Nishna Valley Trails, Inc. President Dave Chase said in April numerous routes have been considered in the past including using Olive Street and Buck Creek Road.
But he said that Olive Street was not ideal “there isn’t a good right of way, and the ditches are really steep.” The Buck Creek Road route involved using the railroad spur along the tracks from the cooperative to the ethanol plant, but railroad officials changed their minds after initially agreeing to the plan. The plan was further doomed when the county closed the Buck Creek bridge that was a key link joining the trail to the Schildberg Recreation area.
The board is waiting for cost estimates from Wolken, and haven’t made any decisions on going forward with it.