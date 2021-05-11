ATLANTIC - A group of Atlantic High School students participated in the Hawkeye 10 Art Show, with Isabellah Peterson and Jaret Seufert getting All-Conference Art Awards.
Other winners/placings included:
1st Place Isabellah Peterson, "Lady in Green Dress"
2nd Place Alexis Peterson, "The First Brick"
Honorable Mentions go to...
Lillian Stufflebeam, "Self Portrait?"
Kylie Pulido, "Circus"
Jakob Whetstone, "Old Beatle"
Rio Johnson - "Ratatouille"
Chloe Gardner - " Blue Lidded Pot"
Jaret Seufert - 2 awards - "Grogu" and "Reconstruction"
Isabellah Peterson - 4 awards - "Fairies Dream," "The New Gatsby," "Buddha," and "St Peter's"