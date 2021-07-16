CASS COUNTY – An estimated cost to pave Great River Road would be $1.6 million, Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken told the Cass County Board of Supervisors Tuesday following a suggestion from an Atlantic resident last month as a means to completed the T-Bone trail.
Glen Nelson suggested the idea after talking to county officials about extending the bike trail into Atlantic on that road. About a quarter of the mile of the road is already paved with seal coating, and Wolken said it would take another mile and half to finish the road.
Wolken said the estimate is preliminary, because while he included the cost of culverts in it, he didn’t include straightening out the curves on the road, which would need to be done.
“You can’t just pave a gravel road and call it good, you’ve got to straighten the curves out,” he said. “You have to keep the road safe.”
Not everyone is in favor of the idea. Lewis resident Craig Meyer told the board at the beginning of the month that he was against paving the road, saying “it’s a terrible waste of taxpayer money.”
Board Chairman Steve Baier said earlier this month paving the road was just one of many projects people had suggested when it came to using nearly $2.4 million in American Rescue Act funds the county is expected to receive in s federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments. The board is expected to consider the pros and cons of ideas for the funds during its meeting on July 20.
The board made no decision about paving the road Tuesday.