ATLANTIC – Public hearings regarding how Atlantic City officials are elected and the term length for Atlantic Park Board members will be held on Wednesday, June 16 during the city council meeting.
City officials have been considering changing to a “majority-runoff” style of election, replacing the city’s current winner-take-all format where the candidate who receives the most votes, regardless of the total percentage, wins. City officials say that the problem with that system is that, depending on the number of candidates, an official could be elected with less than 50% of the vote and end up with just a small portion of public support.
In addition, officials say the current system opens the possibility of a divided vote in a crowded race allowing a candidate to win with a small, but devoted base.
“The winner of the final vote has a genuine mandate to lead Atlantic by the majority of the voters can claim their leadership and priorities are what Atlantic wants,” City Administrator John Lund previously said. It also “prevents a scenario where the Mayor is the plurality winner not because they are a respected individual in the community, but because they have a devoted base of support and respected candidates divided the vote. In this scenario, someone could become Mayor for four years that half of Atlantic or even a supermajority actively opposes.”
Under a majority run-off system, a candidate must receive at least 50% of the vote, which could require a runoff election in the event a large field dilutes the vote and no candidate receives the required majority. In that case, a runoff election would be held between the top two candidates.
Mayor Dave Jones recently announced he would not seek re-election, and Lund said several people have expressed the desire to run for the position. Just one candidate, Ward 3 Councilman Pat McCurdy, has officially entered the race.
The public hearing for term lengths for the park board relates to changing the terms from six to four years.
Atlantic Park Board President Stuart Dusenberry said the park board had discussed making the change two years ago, citing six years was a big commitment for one term. It could lead to burnout among members and discourage people from running for a seat.
“We made a decision when the next cycle of elections for the park board (happened) we were going to switch our terms from six years down to four years,” Dusenberry said earlier this month. “And the reason why, as far as being on a board for six years, it’s quite a commitment. Four years is pretty much the norm for a term for a board.”
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m., and be held in the city hall council chambers.