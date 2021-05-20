DES MOINES — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill Wednesday night ending mask mandates in state schools and forbidding cities and counties from imposing a mask mandate on businesses. The bill went into effect Thursday.
Most area school district’s have dropped or modified mandates as COVID infection rates dropped and more people were vaccinated but the bill will immediately end any mandates currently in place.
“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law,” Reynolds said in a written statement.
In Atlantic the board ended it’s mask mandate in April and reverted to language that states “we expect that masks will be worn when social distancing is not possible.”
The Griswold, Audubon and EEHK districts have similar policies in place.
In some districts the issue of mandatory mask use has become controversial and at least one southwest Iowa district is facing a lawsuit from a parent demanding the district drop the mandate.
The parents of Harlan student Jameson Bieker filed a lawsuit and injunction against the district seeking to end the mandate after protesting outside the high school Thursday.
‘“I think that people should have the right to choose what they believe,” Jameson told KETV. “I definitely do not like wearing masks. I feel like it’s not the best for me.”
“We have made the decision as a family to take it as far as we need to take it,” his mother Sharon added.
The amendment was included in HF847 and signed by Reynolds Wednesday night shortly after midnight surrounded by a cheering crowd.
Representative Steven Holt, a Republican from Denison, told Radio Iowa that “numerous” parents in his district have had enough and they don’t want their children wearing a mask in school.
“If we believe the vaccines work, if we believe that masks work, then fine. Get the vaccine. Wear the mask and don’t worry about what other people are doing,” Holt said. “You be you and you let them be them. This is about freedom.”
But Democrats argue that the pandemic is not over and some children are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.
Representative Eric Gjerdes, a Democrat from Cedar Rapids, told Radio Iowa that banning mask mandates “isn’t based on science, it’s based on perception.”
“Masks make sense right now — make sense for folks that are not vaccinated,” he said. “The majority of students in Iowa schools have not been doubly vaccinated.”
The bill passed both the Senate and House early Wednesday evening on what was the final day of the 2021 legislative session.
What the law says
Sec. ___. NEW SECTION. 280.31 Facial coverings. The board of directors of a school district, the superintendent or chief administering officer of a school or school district, and the authorities in charge of each accredited nonpublic school shall not adopt, enforce, or implement a policy that requires its employees, students, or members of the public to wear a facial covering for any purpose while on the school district’s or accredited nonpublic school’s property unless the facial covering is necessary for a specific extracurricular or instructional purpose, or is required by section 280.10 or 280.11 or any other provision of law.
Sec. ___. Section 331.301, Code 2021, is amended by adding the following new subsection: NEW SUBSECTION. 19. A county shall not adopt an ordinance, motion, resolution, or amendment, or use any other means, that requires the owner of real property to implement a policy relating to the use of facial coverings that is more stringent than a policy imposed by the state.
Sec. ___. Section 364.3, Code 2021, is amended by adding the following new subsection: NEW SUBSECTION. 14. A city shall not adopt an ordinance, motion, resolution, or amendment, or use any other means, that requires the owner of real property to implement a policy relating to the use of facial coverings that is more stringent than a policy imposed by the state.>