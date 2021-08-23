AVOCA – AHSTW School District officials have delayed the start of the 2021-2022 school year due to a COVID-19 outbreak within school staff.
The announcement, made Monday and posted on the school's website, stated that the start of school will now be Monday, Aug. 30. The first day had been slated for Tuesday.
In a statement from Superintendent Darin Jones, the outbreak "led to multiple positives and many more exposures" and "leads to an increased concern level for me in knowing if we will be able to staff our building in the near future and also for the potential additional exposures to students who have yet to enter our building."
An open house that was scheduled for Monday night was cancelled.
Jones added that tracing measures found that K-12 students did not have the same level of exposure, allowing planned activities for the week to continue.
A complete statement can be found here.