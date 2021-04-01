Grassley: Border Situation Not Likely To Change Unless Administration “Embarrassed”

ATLANTIC – U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley said Wednesday during a visit to Atlantic that the amount of people crossing the southern border was likely to continue unless the Biden Administration gets “embarrassed” about it.
“Unless the Biden Administration gets embarrassed by what’s going on, it’s going to continue to go on,” Grassley said.
Grassley, along with other members of Congress, visited the border recently and said he saw people “sleeping together shoulder to shoulder on the floor,” in a space that’s supposed to hold 250 but actually had 4,000.
The Border Patrol was asked for their advice about the situation at the border before Biden was sworn in, and, according to Grassley, they said, “Leave the existing process in place, otherwise you’re going to have a crisis.”
He said the influx of people at the border- especially unaccompanied minors who are being held longer than the 72 hour limit the law requires -creates a problem because employees have to watch them and aren’t able to help secure the border.
“When you’re supposed to have 85 percent of the Border Patrol on the border securing the border- and 60 percent are babysitting — then you can imagine what happens at the border- drugs come in and criminals come in,” he said. “And that’s because the border patrol can’t do their job.”