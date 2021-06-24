ATLANTIC – The Atlantic School Board approved contracts for several teachers and coaches during a short meeting Tuesday morning.
The board approved contracts for Rob Astuni for High School English/Language Arts Teacher, Rebecca Bird for Middle School Social Studies Teacher, and John Peterson for Middle School Language Arts Teacher.
The board approved a contract for Jesse McCann as High School Special Education Teacher and Assistant High School Wrestling Coach, pending his release from his contract at Nodaway Valley in July, and Tom McLaren, as a volunteer High School Baseball coach, as long he’s met all the requirements for coaching certification.