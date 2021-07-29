No Cause For AMS Roof Fire

ATLANTIC – No cause has been determined for the fire that occurred on the Atlantic Middle School Roof on Tuesday, and school officials are working to clean up the significant water damage as well as determine how to educate students with plans to start on Aug. 23 since the building will not be usable.
During a press conference at the Atlantic Fire Station with Atlantic Fire Chief Tom Cappel, Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said there was significant water damage to the school, and there were no reports of structural damage.
The building is closed to the public, and the power has been shut off. Insurance adjusters and other officials were on site Wednesday investigating the damage to determine what strategies are needed to clean up and repair the building and how much that will cost.
Barber said the goal was to get a cost for clean up as soon as possible, and then hold an emergency board meeting for board members to approve a cleaning cost. That meeting was held Wednesday night, and the board approved a low bid from First Onsite for $875,000 for mitigation, demolition, dry down and deodorization. During the meeting, Barber said during the "foreseeable future" the building would not be able to be used to educate students.
A temporary structure would have to be put over the area of the fire to protect the inside from more water- in the form of rain - and direct any other water to drains.
This bid does not include the price of repairs, which Barber said during the press conference could include replacing flooring and carpeting.
Barber said the plan is to start school on Aug. 23. He added there were other options for educational space including the district’s Achievement Center on south Seventh Street and space offered by community members.
“Hopefully by the end of the week or early next week, we’ll have some idea on what space might be available on Aug. 23,” Barber said. “We are in the process of looking at different spaces. We have community people say ‘We might have a classroom or two.’ We have the achievement center."
Cappel recapped the fire, saying the call came in at 12:37 p.m. on Thursday, and when he arrived on scene, the fire looked to be contained to the middle of the roof. There was a lot of smoke and flame up to 20 feet.
With help from Marne, Lewis and Griswold firefighters, they were able to get water on the flames quickly, and get man power onto the roof. Once on the roof, they were able to get the fire out quickly, but there was a lot of debris from the rubber roof they had to water down. He said the fire damage was confined to an area on the roof.
Both Cappel and Barber thanked everyone who helped on Tuesday from businesses who donated items to first responders who assisted at the scene.