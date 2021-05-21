Mental health was identified as the top health need in Cass County In the Community Health Needs Assessment conducted this spring by Healthy Cass County and Cass County Public Health. Over 470 people from across the county took the assessment, so lots of friends and neighbors are recognizing we need to address mental health.
The Community Health Needs Assessment feedback is being used by Healthy Cass County and Cass County Public Health to create Cass County’s five-year Health Improvement Plan, but together we can address mental health needs now.
Step One: End the Stigma One of the first things we can all do is do a better job talking about mental health. It's OK to talk about mental health— talking makes people feel less alone.
As the National Alliance on Mental Illness reminds us: “To reduce mental illness-related stigma, we need to feel comfortable having conversations about it. It used to be that cancer was “taboo” to talk about, but through open and honest conversations, cancer became de-stigmatized. The more we talk about mental health conditions, the more normalized it becomes. Starting the conversation is the first step.”
Join the Cass County Mental Health Awareness Walk!
At the Cass County Mental Health Awareness walk, people from Cass County will gather together to show support for mental health awareness. Organizations with information on mental health will be on site.
When: Saturday, May 22nd 9-10 AM
Where: Atlantic City Park (10 W. 7th St. Atlantic, IA 50022)
What: Together people from Cass County will walk along Chestnut Street to show support for mental health awareness. The walk will be less than 1 mile.
Who: All people are welcome! You don’t need to be struggling with mental health to join this event. Show up to support loved ones, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.
Anything else? Green is the official color for Mental Health Awareness Month. You are welcome to wear green.
Hosts: Cass Health, Senior Life Solutions, Healthy Cass County, Cass County Iowa State University Extension.
Questions: Contact Cass County Wellness Coordinator Brigham Hoegh at bhoegh@iastate.edu or 712-249-5870.
Mental Health Resources:
There are many, many mental health resources available to people from Cass County.
Here are 3:
- Southwest Iowa Mental Health Center - Specialized expertise including child and adolescent psychiatry, family therapy, psychological testing, psychotherapy and marital therapy. Fees depend on family size, income and county. Medicare, Medicaid accepted Phone: (712) 243-2606 Address: 2307 S. Olive St., Atlantic, IA 50022 www.zionrecovery.org/swimhc
- COVID Recovery Iowa – I wish COVID wasn’t even in the name. Free counseling is available to all Iowans through video sessions, chat or phone.
- Iowa Warm Line (12-10 PM): (844) 775-9276
- Iowa Concern (24/7): (800) 447-1985
- Spanish Line: (531) 800-3687
- https://www.covidrecoveryiowa.org/
- Your Life Iowa 24/7 Confidential help for suicide prevention, problem gambling, and substance abuse issues (drugs and alcohol). “No judgment. Just help for whatever you or a loved one is facing.” Phone: (855) 581-8111 https://yourlifeiowa.org
It's OK to get help with mental illness — life can get better.
Thanks for all you do to keep Cass County healthy!
Brigham
Follow Healthy Cass County on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty for more community wellness news and events.
Bio: Brigham Hoegh is Cass County’s Wellness Coordinator, a position jointly funded by Cass County Board of Supervisors, Cass County ISU Extension, Cass County Public Health, and the Nishna Valley Family YMCA. Brigham serves as a connector and bridge builder between local groups focused on community health and wellness initiatives, including Healthy Cass County (on Facebook @HealthyCassCounty) and the Cass County Local Food Policy Council (on Facebook @CassCountyLocalFood).