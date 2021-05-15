GRISWOLD – The Griswold School Board will consider hiring Stephanie Lajko as middle school/high school principal during its meeting Monday night. Lajko, who teaches in Treynor, was the top choice from school administration out of 22 applicants.
Griswold Superintendent Dave Henrichs said the board thought Lajko was the best candidate because she believes social and emotional learning is an important part of a child’s education.
“She makes building relationships a high priority, and to go along with that, she is a big proponent for social and emotional learning,” Henrichs said. “And one of the things that we’ve learned over the last 18 months or so, that’s a very valuable piece to a student’s education. If our mindset is not correct, then we’re not going to achieve as high of academic standards as we can.”
Henrichs said the board will approve hiring Lajko on the condition that the Treynor School Board releases her from her contract during a meeting on May 24. She replaces former principal Billy Hiatt who resigned in April.
Lajko has been a teacher for 11 years with six of those years in the Missouri Valley School District, including two in Pre-K and four in kindergarten. The last five years she has taught third grade at Treynor, and has been the junior varsity and varsity soccer coach for three years. Before that, she was the junior varsity and varsity assistant soccer coach at Missouri Valley.
Lajko said her biggest goal in public schools is to create an environment where everyone can thrive.
“In my experiences teaching at public schools, I have found a lens for the ‘big picture’ in a school system,” she said. “Creating an environment of partnership, trust, and safety for staff and students has become the most important part of my daily work. Each day, I work to ensure that I help to create a positive space that embraces all students and staff, regardless of personal preferences, race, ability, status, or position. Embracing an environment of diversity and celebrating each unique characteristic of our students and staff has been amazing to be a part of.”