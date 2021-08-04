It is National Farmers Market Week, and now is a great time to visit the four Cass County farmers markets. Sumer produce favorites including tomatoes, sweet corn, green beans, and potatoes are now in season. The Cass County farmers markets offer a range of locations, days, and times to accommodate shoppers from across the county.
Cass County Summer Farmers Markets and Highlights
Atlantic Farmers Market:
Location: Farm Bureau (1501 East 7th Street, Atlantic, IA 50022)
Times: Saturdays 9:00 AM- Noon
Facebook @AtlanticFarmersMarket
Dates: June – August
Highlights: Join local farmers to purchase your locally grown, fresh vegetables including hydroponic tomatoes. Vegetables are picked and offered for sale as they are ready in the fields. Also available is honey, pollen, popcorn, farm-fresh eggs, jellies, dressings, BBQ sauces, salsa and so much more.
Anita Farmers Market:
Location: Bandshell Park on Main Street in Anita
Times: Tuesdays 4:30-6:30 PM
Facebook Anita Farmers Market
Dates: June – August
Highlights: Visit various farmers in the shade to purchase fresh, locally grown vegetables. Vegetables available include everything from asparagus to zucchini when they are ripe and ready to pick. The vendors offer a variety of additional products including, honey, farm-fresh eggs, Lion’s club nuts, fresh baked goodies, popcorn, jellies, sauces, salsa, hand-crafted items, and metal yard art.
Lewis Farmers Market:
Location: 3HO (201 1st St., Lewis, IA 51544)
Times: Tuesdays 4:30-6:30 PM, Thursdays 4:30-6:30 PM