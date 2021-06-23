ATLANTIC – Atlantic’s Personal and Finance Committee will consider a recommendation on increasing two park employees’ wages since the department is currently understaffed.
Atlantic Park and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen told the Atlantic Park and Recreation Board Monday night, the department would normally have three additional employees. However, they haven’t been able to fill two grounds keeping jobs, and he and Atlantic City Administrator John Lund want to discuss options for the Park Foreman position. He said they could offer the position as an internship or make the job attractive enough that they could keep an employee for the long term.
Since money is not being spent on other employees, Rasmussen asked Lund if it was possible to increase the pay for the two current employees since, “They are essentially covering the work of three.”
He said Lund would refer the suggestion to the Personal and Finance Committee.