Preparing For The Big Bang

ATLANTIC – It’s that time of year when people are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July, and lighting off fireworks. But while watching a fireworks show can be fun, it’s important to know the best way to handle the fireworks to avoid injury or worse.
Mark and Trish O’Brien sell fireworks, working with a company known as Wild Willy’s Fireworks, along with their three sons, daughters-in-law and seven grandchildren, and they have plenty of tips on how to handle fireworks safely.
Mark and son Jason said Thursday that anyone lighting the fireworks should use eye protection, ear protection and a face shield, and it’s best to cover up as much skin as possible to avoid getting burned. People should have a powder and/or water fire extinguisher on hand, and those watching the fireworks should be at least double the distance away from the highest point the firework will reach in the air to avoid the fireworks landing in their space.
They said the most used fireworks are shaped like boxes and known as “cakes.” Those should be placed on a level surface before lighting, either inside a cinder block, surrounded by bricks or surrounded by sand.
Bottle rocket or missile fireworks should be placed in a pipe that is firmly in the ground and then lit. Artillery fireworks usually have shooter tubes that are sold with them, and those tubes should be attached to a piece of plywood. The fireworks need to be placed in the tube correctly — directions on how it should be placed are written on the firework.
Fireworks can only be sold to those age 18 years and older, and they will ask for ID.
Family members are happy to answer any questions people have about using the fireworks when they come to purchase them.
Growing up, Mark said his family put on their own firework’s show, and they started selling fireworks several years ago after a friend from Wild Willy’s Fireworks asked if they wanted to do that in Atlantic. They are located in the back of the Rex Pharmacy Building, at 1607 East Seventh Street in Atlantic, open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. He said hours are likely to increase as the holiday gets closer- possibly from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Mark said he enjoys getting to meet people, and helping them “put on a show.”
“We want to put on the best show we possibly can within their budget,” he said. “I don’t care if their budget is $100 or $10,000. We’re going to put on the best show for that customer we possibly can.”
Jason likes seeing the people’s reaction when they enter the building because people are always excited to buy fireworks. They seem to run back and forth between all the fireworks.
“It’s like a kid in a candy store,” he said.
Mark said they are supporters of many local organizations, most recently donating to the boy scouts who helped clean up following a fireworks demonstration earlier this month.