ATLANTIC - Atlantic senior Alexander Somers was among a group of 424 students from all over the state recognized in the 19th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony.
Other area students included: Audubon - Anna Campbell; CAM - Mallarie Peach; Exira-EHK - Imagen Gessert; Griswold - Hunter Jackson and AHSTW - Kailey Jones.
“Iowa Farm Bureau members are proud that their organization showcases its commitment to youth and education in many ways, including the half million dollars in scholarships we provide each year. Our 19-year title sponsorship of the Annual Governor’s Scholar Recognition Ceremony is just one way we celebrate Iowa’s exceptional high school students,” said IFBF President Craig Hill, adding “We all recognize the need for supporting youth, because they hold the keys of Iowa’s continued innovation and economic success."
"The principles learned through academic success, like those learned from participation in education-based activities, help develop outstanding leaders and citizens," said IHSAA Executive Director Tom Keating.
"The partnership between the IHSAA and the Iowa Farm Bureau, along with the great cooperation of the Governor’s Office has made this prestigious event possible for many years," Keating said.
The program is sponsored by the Iowa Governor's office, the Iowa High School Athletic Association and title sponsor, Iowa Farm Bureau Federation (IFBF) and was held on April 25 at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Each high school was invited to select a senior with the highest academic ranking, based on grade point average for their first seven semesters. The largest 64 schools in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Education BEDS document, were invited to select two seniors. Students received photo plaques of their meeting with Governor Reynolds and Lt. Governor Gregg.