Atlantic Reserves Honored With Outstanding Unit Award

ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Reserves are being honored again. This is the eighth time the group has received the Donald H. Mackaman Outstanding Unit Award.
Reserve units around the state submit activities they participated in for an entire year, ranging from Christmas programs to hours of patrol and security work and different training to an association. Presidents of the association then determine which unit deserves the award.
In 2021, it came down to Atlantic and one other unit for the award. Atlantic Officer Cameron Ward, who along with Officer Christian Holzapfel, works as Reserve Liaison, read part of a letter from one of the presidents who helped make the decision.
“This was a very tough choice,” the letter said. “The officers should be very proud of all the wonderful things they have done. I am honored to be able to cast a vote — but as both of these programs are very outstanding- I wish I had two votes.”
Ward said the unit offers the Family Dreams Christmas Program and Shop With A Cop Program as well as Halloween Programs, a camp out, zoo trips and other field trips. They also participated in over 454 hours of patrol work, over 56 hours of school security, 59 hours of documented training, over 80 hours of documented public service and 25 hours of firearms training.
Ward believes the unit provides important support for the police department, and it’s important for them to be recognized for what they do for the community.
“The reserves, a lot of the time, go unrecognized (to the) public,” Ward said. “ People see a uniform, and they just think of an officer. They don’t a lot of times understand that the second person with me -that might be a reserve, which is a completely volunteer position. And it completely being a volunteer position, our reserve officers are unpaid. (What they do) goes a lot of times unrecognized, and that’s why we do our best to get our reserves to show they have their own programs, to show what they’re doing for the public, and our community.
It is a huge blessing- if we need extra man power, if there’s events that need security, (they are there helping). It is a very big honor to receive this award just based off of the fact that they don’t have to be here. They chose to be here. “