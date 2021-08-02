School officials have released photos of the inside of the Atlantic Middle School following the roof fire last week.
There was significant water damage to the building, and Atlantic Superintendent Steve Barber said First Onsite, the company that was approved to do clean up, is now on site.
Reports say crews have already started the clean up process, and two crews of 30 will be working eight hour shifts to do the clean up. Barber said previously the building isn’t usable for the “foreseeable future,” and school officials are working on finding places to hold classes for AMS students.