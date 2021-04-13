WALNUT – This summer, Walnut will not only be hosting the Antique Walk. There will also be a 150th Celebration.
The celebration will be held July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1, and the schedule of events has been set.
The event will start Friday, July 30 at 6 p.m. with the opening ceremonies including a meal in Fireman’s Park and the opening of the centennial time capsule. There will be donkey baseball at 7 p.m. in the park, followed by polka dancing at the Walnut American Legion Hall at 8 p.m., and karaoke at Glenn’s Food and Pub at 9 p.m.
The Walnut Historical Museum and School House will be open on Saturday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and tours of Walnut Historical Sites will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The tours will start on the hour, and the last tour will start at 5 p.m. The parade and the kids parade will start at 10 a.m., and from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. there will be a number of events in the Fireman’s Park including slow pitch softball, dunk tank, bags tournament, bed races, water fights, kids games, rides, inflatables and activities, food trucks and a beer tent.
On Sunday, Aug. 1, a Pancake Breakfast will be served from 7 to 9 a.m. at the Walnut Fire Station, and a Sesquicentennial 5K walk and run will start at 8 a.m. Registration for the Walnut Optimist’s Car Show will be held from 8 a.m. to noon with the show running from noon to 4 p.m. A community church service will be held at 9 a.m. at the Walnut Community Center, and the Walnut Historical Museum and School House will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be activities once again in the Fireman’s Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., including live music from noon to 3 p.m. From 4 to 5 p.m., there will be a 1970’s Fashion Contest, and the celebration will end with closing ceremonies including the commitment of the Sesquicentennial Time Capsule.
More information can be found at www.walnutiowa.com .