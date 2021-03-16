If we lived in a 'normal' world, we would just about be leaving the Pancho Villa Campground near Columbus, New Mexico, just south of Deming. This would be our 'normal' time and way back to Iowa.
Not this year, we are stuck in Iowa, all our performance concerts canceled, our income flat on its back, and our normal good nature somewhat deflated. Not much we can do about it, it's an 'event.' It's happening in America, of all places, where more geniuses and laboratory specialists exist than anywhere else on the planet, YET, we are still plagued with a plague. Go figure.
I told Sheila I don't have much to write about since we aren't in New Mexico right now, and she said, "Have you looked out the window at all?" Well, no I hadn't. "What's to see out the window?" "If you'd take the time, you could see that my daffodils and crocuses are already about seven inches out of the ground, and the lawn is turning green. Are you ready to start mowing?" Well no, I'm not ready to start mowing, but I'll try to find something else to talk about. Like...."How's the birds doing?"
Sheila was quiet for a bit, well just a bit, "The birds are fine, how are you doing?" Well yeah, how am I doing. Just had another cat-scan but no reports back on that yet. Had a good time giving them the blood they needed to check the dye, whatever that does. I told the nurse taking my blood that I was getting ready for a cat-scan, but I didn't care that much for cats, but I have a dog. Do you have a dog? She snapped right back, 'No, I have a husband."
Making a long story short, her husband is a contractor that doesn't do all that much in the winter, so he hangs around the house telling the nurse what to do. Or something like that. Never happens to any of the wives around where we live I don't think?
The critters, namely the raccoons, opossums, deer, fox, squirrels, chipmunks, and a beaver once in awhile. Yes, that's amazing isn't it? Beavers still in the wild. That's truly amazing.
They're all little critters (except the deer) and they are doing fine. The warm weather has brought them out, and they are very anxious to start traveling, and across the highway is not a place for them to travel as we've noticed a few 'spots' along the road that shouldn't be there.
Still, Sheila is concerned about her birds. Yes, she calls them 'her' birds. She is already adapting to their 'spring' eating habits, especially since a few insects have made their presence known. So Sheila just lowers her 'feeder' units, alters the feed to a bit cheaper, and still appreciates watching those who make it to her feeders.