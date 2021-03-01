CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors approved on Friday a resolution that the maximum tax dollars for fiscal year 2022 for General County Services and Rural County Service.
It says General County Services should not exceed $4,962,621, and Rural County Services should not exceed $2,841,013. Both those numbers have increased slightly over last fiscal year. The General County Services is up 1.55 percent, and Rural County Services is up 1.95 percent.
A public hearing on the 2022 fiscal year budget will be held on March 16 at 9:05 a.m. during the board’s regular meeting.
The board approved appointing Preston Harter as deputy sheriff for Cass County, and appointed Barb Baier as a member of the Cass County Food Policy Council.
Cass County Engineer Trent Wolken said several bridge projects in the county will start this month, including one on County Road M-56, Boston Road, and Olive Street near the interstate. Wolken said more information on these bridge projects will be coming to the public before they get started.