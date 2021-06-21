GRISWOLD – The City of Griswold has been chosen to receive a $10,000 2021 Rural Innovation Grant to install food lockers in downtown Griswold for regional delivery with Ramsey’s Market, according to information from the Iowa Economic Development web site.
Theo and Bonnie Ramsey own Ramsey’s Market, and wanted to help provide groceries to people who are in a “food desert” or an area that has limited access to affordable and healthy food options.
They recently worked with the city of Walnut to provide refrigerated and freezer lockers there.
Residents sign up for a membership with the market, and then they call or order groceries online. They are delivered to the lockers, and residents pick them up at their convenience.
Residents receive a code and a notification when the groceries are delivered, and punch in the code at the lockers to open them and get their items. The lockers are grouped together in one unit, and stacked next to each other. The code will only open a locker that it corresponds with.
Walnut Mayor Gene Larsen said part of the appeal was the convenience for residents.
“All this is designed to add convenience to the local folks because we don’t have a grocery store,” he said.