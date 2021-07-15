CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Board of Supervisors will determine the pros or cons of ideas for the use of $2.4 million from the American Rescue Act during its meeting on July 20.
The American Rescue Act provides federal funds to support efforts to decrease the spread of COVID-19 and to replace revenue lost by state and local governments.
Chairman Steve Baier said board members have received several ideas for the funds, and they should start discussing those ideas.
“We need to put some of these things out there — figure out the pluses and minuses,” Baier said on Tuesday.
In March, Chairman Steve Baier said there were guidelines that have to be followed when using the funds, for example, “We can’t take that money and lower taxes,” but it can be used for vaccine distribution, public health and safety, human services that have been impacted by COVID and infrastructure. However, on Tuesday, Baier said, through discussion and research, he learned, “there’s a pretty liberal interpretation (of how the funds can be used).”
Baier said earlier this month two ideas related to child care and public safety infrastructure.
“One of the things that has been impacted by the pandemic — we’ve got a loss of child care providers- people that quit and haven’t come back,” Baier said. “There’s 23 children 18 months of age and younger in Massena, and child care there is scarce.”
Baier said he had also had a discussion with the city manager in Griswold about using funds to help with the Griswold Fire Station and EMS Center project. He said the city is getting grant funds, but not enough to complete it.
Last month, Cass County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Kennon suggested using some of the funding to upgrade the radio system for the county, to enhance the signal in the Atlantic, Cumberland and Massena. He also suggested using some of the funds as “bonus pay” for essential first responders who had to work throughout the pandemic and may have had to work longer hours. Board members said they would also have to consider offering the pay to law enforcement or public health employees for the same reason.
While Baier said there have been plenty of ideas, he hasn’t seen any cost figures yet.
“Almost everything right now has come to us in a concept or an idea,” he said. “ I haven’t seen anybody present a hard budget.”