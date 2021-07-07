Bringing History To Life in Oakland

(photo courtesy of Sue Fischer)

 (photo courtesy of Sue Fischer)

Visitors to Oakland on the Fourth of July not only got to celebrate the holiday, but also got to see Oakland’s history come to life at the Oakland Museum. Members of the “Grist Mill Players” played Oakland residents, telling their story to visitors. Pictured is Sue Duhachek of Oakland (along with Russell Brownsberger and his children Sierra and John of Arizona who were visiting Oakland on vacation) playing “Gertrude Eckels” wife of Frank Eckels, owner of the Shady Lawn Cafe and Cottages on Highway 6 in Oakland. The office and cafe building are still there, and now hold the Senior Center. Duhachek tells the story of how Eckles husband was shot and killed while sweeping the drive way one evening years ago. He was robbed and shot by a young man, who was never identified.

