ATLANTIC — For some residents who grew up in Atlantic, graduated high school and maybe college, Dave Jones is the only mayor they’ve ever known. Now after 24 years serving the City of Atlantic, Jones says he is ready to step down and “release some pressure.”
“It’s time to just release some pressures — I’ve enjoyed the whole 24 years,” Jones said Thursday. “I’ve had very few problems. It’s been a good run.”
Jones will be stepping down after serving 12 years on the City Council and 12 years as mayor. His run has included contentious issues including the implementation — and later partial repeal — of city building codes, the replacement of a city administrator, and successes like the creation of the Schildberg Recreation area, significant upgrades of city infrastructure and implementation of city-wide housing incentives.
Jones claimed the mayor’s seat by winning over 80% of the vote in 2008, and marked the beginning of the end of an unusually contentious period in city politics. With a generally calm demeanor and results based outlook, Jones brought stability to the Council and almost immediately began moving forward healing the divisions with plans, he says, he felt residents could all support. High on that list was the development of the Schildberg Recreation Area.
In 2008, the area was little more than an unused quarry with big ambitions. But despite receiving a $100,000 state grant to fund improvements, the Council at the time was reluctant to commit the local funding needed to move ahead. The end result was that the city was forced to return the grant with almost no work done.
Upon election, Jones committed to finishing the project.
“My goal was what can you do for the citizens of Atlantic that they can do for free,” he said. “Parks. That’s the best thing you can give to them”
During his tenure, the city received a second state grant and developed the area into what is now a popular park with walking trails, fishing, camping and playgrounds.
“We accomplished a lot in the parks,” he said, reflecting back. “The prior city council didn’t want to do anything out there because they would have to put some money into it. My philosophy is ‘so you own a business and you have a chance to expand, but you’re not going to expand because it’s going to cost you some money?’”
Parks improvements have continued to be a high priority under his administration and just this week the city approved a plan for a $100,000 walking/bike path along 22nd Street. It’s those kinds of projects that Jones said is something he is most proud of.
“If people can see something getting done for their benefit, they appreciate it. As long as you’re not raising taxes to pay benefits or give someone a huge raise. We kept away from that. Let’s do construction things.”
A top priority on that list was the implementation of a comprehensive street maintenance program that has made the condition of Atlantic streets the envy of many other communities.
“We had a six year lapse in our streets — when I became mayor I said we’re going to go after it. Interest rates were low and I said let’s get a bond and let’s get our streets done because in three or four years rates are going to be about double.”
Other projects have included the construction of a new sewer plant and upgrades to various city buildings.
Jones says it was his business background that guided his leadership philosophy — delegating authority to department heads and looking for ways to streamline the process.
“My mentality is basically you run the government like you run a business. You don’t stop remodeling, you don’t stop adding on to it,” he said, adding that he relies on city employees to run their departments.
But he acknowledges there have been challenges along the way. The decision to repeal and modify the city’s newly passed building codes and a very public dispute with former City Administrator Doug Harris that ultimately led to Harris’ dismissal were just some of the controversies he faced — along with smaller flare ups on a variety of issues that are common in city government.
But he says even with a couple of high profile controversies, he was able to maintain — what is becoming increasingly rare — a civil discussion even with those who disagreed with him.
“During my entire time I’ve had maybe 10 (irate encounters with residents).”
And while the temperature has been lowered, the city continues to face a number of difficult issues, including the ongoing struggle to increase its housing stock. Business leaders have long said that the city doesn’t have enough affordable housing which has made it difficult to recruit new employees.
The city has tried a number of programs to address the issue, including instituting a limited tax abatement program, a plan to give away city property if a resident committed to building a house on the lot and the use of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) to spur development.
But ultimately the problem is location and finding developers willing to take the risk involved in developing a new housing.
“If I’m a contractor, where am I going to build in the Atlantic which is 60 miles from Omaha and 70 miles from Des Moines. Or do I build in Norwalk which is 10 miles away. The developer is going to build there first because he can sell them right away.”
“We’re still getting two or three houses built a year, but we’re not getting houses built for the working family.”
Historically the city has used TIF financing to spur development. Typically a developer will be required to guarantee a minimum assessment for the project that insures the city will be paid back over a period of time.
But Jones said projects that have used TIF can take up to 10 years to sell all the property and most developers are unwilling to take on that risk. In addition he says the city is simply running out of land.
“The problem with housing in Atlantic is we’ve got a lot of land on our southern border — but the problem is it’s in four or five peoples hands and the people that own it are not really keen on selling their property.”
As his time in city service comes to a close, Jones says he looks forward to spending time with his family and is considering a move to Tekamah Neb where he and his wife Rosie own a cabin.
“We’re going to be moving up to taTakamah — I could run again and get an apartment here but for the money I make as Mayor — and driving back and forth, it’s not worth it. It’s just time to let go.”
The mayor’s seat along with three City Council seats will be up for grabs in the next city election. Two current members of the council have indicated they are interested in seeking the seat, but none have officially entered the race.