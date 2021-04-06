ATLANTIC – The Atlantic Community Promotion Commission (CPC) approved a $1,000 funding request last Thursday from Shift ATL to help advertise the group’s July fund-raiser. The group formed several years ago to work on projects that build on Atlantic’s economic development. One of the groups first projects was to renovate the former Downtowner building on Fourth Street.
The July fund-raiser will help raise funds for that project, and include a Farm To Table Dinner experience served up just like Sunday dinner at grandma’s, followed by dueling pianos entertainment by Pianopalooza! This event will be held on July 17, on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street.
Fourth Street will be blocked off from Chestnut to Walnut and tables will line the street so people can enjoy dinner and drinks from the beer garden with family and friends and then cap the evening off with dueling pianos! Cocktail hour begins at 5:30 p.m. with the dinner to follow. Dinner will consist of steak or pork grilled on location and family-style sides and dessert. A beer garden will be available all evening with tickets available purchase at the gate that evening.
Tickets are available for $50/person, which includes your dinner and entry to the dueling pianos. Tables of eight can be purchased for $350, which includes eight dinners and eight tickets to the dueling pianos. There is limited seating available, and we do anticipate this event selling out quickly.
Tickets for just the dueling piano entertainment can be purchased before the event for $15/person or they will be $20/person the night of at the door. Gates will open for the dueling pianos at 7:30 p.m., following the Farm to Table dinner.
Atlantic Mayor Dave Jones also discussed holding CPC meetings quarterly instead of monthly, and members agreed. CPC Chairman Lucas Mosier attended his last meeting on Thursday as his term is up in June.