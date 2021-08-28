CASS COUNTY – The Cass County Conference Board approved hiring Mary Anstey as the Cass County Assessor Thursday night.
The board includes representatives from the Cass County Board of Supervisors, local mayors and local school board directors. Each group has one vote, and all three voted in favor of hiring Anstey for a six year term.
An examining board of three people- representing each one of the groups — is tasked with finding a candidate for the board to consider, and Cass County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Baier said examining board members felt they had two qualified candidates for the job, and ultimately decided to recommend Anstey.
Anstey is a deputy auditor for the county, and will help train the person who takes her former job. Baier also said Anstey volunteered to help during the next election, which is overseen by the auditor’s office.
Former Cass County Assessor Brenda Nelson left in May, with plans to take a similar position for the city of Ames. However, in July, in a letter to the Iowa State Association of Assessors, Nelson said she would be leaving the job in Ames to move to Omaha, Neb. to get married in October.