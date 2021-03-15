CAM Musical Goes Virtual in 2021

ANITA – Students and staff in the CAM Music Department are doing things a bit different this year when it comes to the musical, offering to the public online while parents and cast members will attend a watch party.
The department will be presenting the musical “Sister Act, Jr.,” which is based on the film by the same name. The storyline follows Deloris Van Cartier, who is forced into the convent under witness protection. She quickly finds her place in the women's choir. While she does not share the faith and modesty of her fellow nuns, her newfound community of sisters offers her friendship and fellowship, and, in turn, Deloris teaches each woman how to raise her voice in beautiful praise. The choir's new sound proves a big draw, attracting new worshippers at church services, sorely-needed donations, and community attention.
The musical is being directed by Jacob Farrell - CAM sixth-12th grade Vocal Director, Tyler West - CAM fifth-12th grade Band Director, and Jody Rudolph - CAM Kindergarten-fifth grade Classroom Music Teacher.
Rudolph explained because of the pandemic, there were rules the department had to follow including keeping students six feet apart, wearing masks and only singing for 15 minutes, unless people could be outside.
“We wanted to do a musical this year especially for the five seniors involved,” she said.” The best option was to perform the musical virtually.”
School officials worked with officials Music Theater International (MTI) who hold the rights and royalties to the show on performance options, and Rudolph said, “We chose to record each scene and put the scenes in a ‘movie’ format.”
Tickets are $6 and can be purchased online at www.ShowTix4U.com. An email link will be sent to the person after tickets are purchased, and they can watch the musical on March 16 at 7 p.m.