AUDUBON — It’s that time of year. After more than a year of COVID-19 pandemic concerns and cancellations, high schoolers are looking forward to attending a traditional spring event.
Planning included dresses, tuxedos, corsages, limousines, and now, Proms are coming back again.
While all the details may not be final yet, Audubon and Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton students are getting ready for that Grand March and camera flashes.
The Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School is holding prom on April 17.
The theme this year is “Candyland,” and the Grand March is going to be at 4 p.m. in the Exira-EHK west gym. Masks will be required.
The dance will be 8:30-11 p.m. at the Exira Event Center and the Junior parents are sponsoring the After-Prom events at the Audubon Rec Center from 11:30-3 p.m.
In the Audubon Community Schools, prom will be held on Friday, April 30.
Audubon’s prom theme in 2021 is “The Calm After the Storm,” something organizers thought was appropriate after all the chaos when the COVID-19 pandemic first arrived. After more than a year, students are glad to have things slowly getting back to normal, and are really looking forward to prom.