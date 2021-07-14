ATLANTIC – Shift ATL, a group interested in building on Atlantic’s foundation of economic development and community betterment, has nearly completed two projects — remodeling the former Downtowner Building at 14 East 14th Street, and a house at 608 Hazel Street in Atlantic.
Work on the house is completed, and it will be available for sale this Sunday. Jessie Shiels, president of the group, said it includes new central air unit, new roof on the front half of it, an updated electrical system throughout the house, new plumbing, a kitchen area with new cabinets, new counters and new appliances, new tile in the bathroom, a washer and dryer and a bathroom/mud room/laundry room area and refinished floors.
As far as the former Downtowner building, Shiels, “the lower level is ready for (a business) to move in,” and the work continues on the upper level, which will be a bed and breakfast. Shiels said workers are painting, laying tile, hanging doors and putting in kitchen cabinets, and new windows will be installed in the next couple of weeks, along with new stone on the exterior.
Shiels said the group’s goal is to “flip” one or two houses a year, and offer a scholarship to a student interested in working in the building trades industry. This year’s recipient is Joe Sonntag.
Shiels did not give figures, but said they had enough funds to pay off the house, and a recent $35,000 grant from the Iowa West Foundation, funds from Saturday’s fund-raiser — a farm to table dinner and dueling pianos entertainment in Atlantic- and other donations will help pay off the former Downtowner Building. She said there are still tickets available for the dueling pianos entertainment on Saturday, which are $20 per person. The event will be held on Fourth Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street, and entertainment will start at 7:30 p.m.
She didn’t say how much money is needed to continue to “flip” homes each year, but hoped the group could have a “self-sustaining” fund to pay to do those projects.
“As far as money needed to flip homes, our hope is that our ‘flipper’ fund can be self-sustaining. Should someone feel passionate about that area of our work, we are always welcoming donations that will fuel those types of projects only. However, we intend to be self-reliant on our current financials and with our banking relationships in town to fulfill our housing renovation needs,” Shiels said.
The group was formed in 2019 when Shiels, Alexsis Fleener and Mackenzie Bandow had moved to the area, fell in love with the town, and shared a passion to see it thrive. They wanted to build on the work already done in community and economic development.
The group includes 48 network members and six board members.