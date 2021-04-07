AHS Finalizes Plans For Prom April 10

Plans and decorations have been completed for the annual Atlantic High School Junior- Senior Prom, which will be held Saturday, April 10, according to sponsor Mallory Kirchhoff.
The activities open with a pre-prom party at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. Pre-prom will feature pictures, appetizers and valet parking for the juniors and seniors. The high school requests that parents do not attend pre-prom as this is an activity that is for the students only. The dance will follow in the high school gym and lunch will be served during intermission of the dance.
The Grand March procession will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the auditorium. For those attending the Grand March, there will be a $5 admission charge per person, and Masks Will Be Required. There will be limited seating due to social-distancing guidelines and will be a first come, first served basis. The event will be live streamed at thewatchatalantic.com, and the link can be found on the Atlantic School’s Facebook Page or Twitter account. Student activity tickets will not be accepted. The admission fee will help to defray some of the rising costs of an event such as this. Senior Class Officers will lead off the Grand March and students will proceed across the stage as their names are announced. The commons and the gym will not be available for observation or pictures once the Grand March begins.
After the dance, students will attend post-prom for games, food and fun. A professional Hypnotist will provide entertainment for students in the auditorium and breakfast will follow in the AHS commons.
Chairpersons of Prom Committees include: General Chairmen: Josh and Melanie Rasmussen and Bob and RaeLyn Barkley (Seniors) and Doug and Jill Leonard and Ryan and Lisa Woodward (Juniors). Pre-Prom: Jeff and Missy Goergen and Nate and Shannon DeArment; Grand March: John and Wendy Hansen and Gus and Ali Bruckner; Prom Decorating: Dave and Joy Sturm and Mike and Molly O’Hara; Prom Lunch: Andre and Jackie Sampson and Dave and Kristy York; Post-Prom: Bob and Nancy Reynolds and Kristen and Jay Templeton; Prom Breakfast: Todd and Jena Waters and Dave and Jill Niklasen.
The Junior Class is in charge of decorations and they are headed by Junior Class Officers: President Andrew Engler; Vice President Carina Birkel; Secretary Aspen Niklasen and Treasurer Bryan York. The theme for this year’s Junior-Senior Prom is “Masquerade” and is being supported by numerous students in the decorating of the gym.
The times for viewing the decorations in the gym are Friday, April 9, 3:30-4:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 10, 6:30-8:15 p.m. We would ask everyone’s cooperation on Saturday to use the west parking lot for your cars. The east parking lot will be roped off to allow the students direct access to the music doors for the Grand March.
On behalf of the Atlantic Community Schools and their students, organizers would like to thank the community and businesses for their continued support of the Junior-Senior Prom.