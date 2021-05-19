DES MOINES — Iowa lawmakers have come to an agreement on a plan to cut taxes moving mental health expenses from the county to the state.
The plan has been in the works for weeks after Senate Republicans passed the bill over a month ago, but House Republicans released a competing plan that includes some of the same elements but not the state takeover of mental health funding.
“We have arrived at an agreement with the House and the governor’s office and the agreement is big and it is bold,” said Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, the bill’s floor manager. “Over the course of implementing this bill, we are delivering Iowans over a $1 billion tax cut through accelerating income tax cuts and providing relief to property tax increases for the vast, vast majority of hardworking Iowans.”
The plan could save counties upwards of $100 million a year in mental health costs.
Historically counties have funded mental health services through a property tax levy. A few years ago, the state switched to a regional system run by 14 regional authorities but still funded through property taxes.
Cass County is part of a nine county, Southwest Iowa MHDS Region that includes Cass, Fremont, Harrison, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby counties. Last year, the agency budgeted just over $4.7 million divided among the nine members based on each county’s population.
Cass County’s share in the current budget was $323,250 based on a rate of $25 per capita.
The bill would phase out the county levies over a two-year period and shift the funding to the state’s General Fund. Funds would be distributed to the regions as part of a “performance based” contract and would allow the per-capita funding to increase while setting up a fund to help with potential future shortfalls.
The bill requires the 14 regions enter into performance-based contracts with the state that would require them to provide core mental health services, use all available federal funding and allow the state to approve, deny or revise each region’s budget plan. The regions would also be required to set goals for improving mental health and their performance would be reviewed annually.
Democrats feared that there was no guarantee the state would maintain the funding.
“There is no guarantee — none — that this state will make good on its promise to adequately fund mental health and disability services,” said Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque.
The Senate passed the bill Monday with support from every Republican and two Democrats. Fifteen democrats voted against the measure. The bill will now go to the House which is expected to pass it and send it on to Governor Kim Reynolds.
The bill also cuts income taxes, ends Iowa’s inheritance tax and boosts a range of tax credits for affordable housing and child care.
The bill will also eliminate the so-called “backfill” or payments made to local governments to make up for commercial property tax cuts passed in 2013. Democrats say that will result in an increase in local property taxes as cities try to cover the loss and attempted unsuccessfully to amend the bill to remove that section.
“When you vote no, to my Republican colleagues, you are voting to raise property taxes across our state. It’s that simple,” said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville, just before Republicans voted down the amendment.
This year, the city received $112,537in backfill payments that is used in the General Fund and for Debt Service and Employee benefits. But Atlantic City Administrator John Lund said Tuesday that, while he was disappointed in the move, depending on how the reduction is structured, the impact to the city budget may not be significant.
“I don’t think we are looking at a situation where we are thrown into a tailspin,” Lund said. “It’s not an insignificant amount of money — but we were seeing substantial increases in assessments. We will notice it and accommodate for it.”
“The City will need to look at the language adopted by the Legislature to determine the assumed impact on municipal property taxes. I am committed to minimizing the growth of the property tax burden on businesses and homeowners, but the elimination of revenues without a corresponding reduction in costs makes it difficult to grow rural Iowa and provide quality public services.”
