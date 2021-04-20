ANITA – Anita City officials are hoping to make city hall restrooms handicapped accessible, repair the roof on the fire department and purchase other equipment after learning that USDA grants are available for the projects. They discussed the topic during their meeting last Wednesday.
“We have been trying to make (the restroom) handicapped accessible — ADA complaint,” said Anita City Clerk Kaitlin Hodges. “We have two that are too small. It’s been in the works for a long time, but we just got a call that there was some grant money available, so we thought we’d try to get it.”
She said there were two grants available, with both up to $50,000 in funds available. She said she was just starting to work on the grant applications, which are due sometime this summer.
The council appointed Simon Jensen to a council seat after John Knutsen, who was Mayor Pro-Tem, was appointed to fill the mayor’s position. Former Mayor Thomas Harris passed away earlier this year. Jensen’s term will continue until November, and then the seat will be on ballot for the next election. Residents can petition for a special election, and it must include at least 200 signatures or 15 percent of the number of residents who voted for mayor in the last election.
Hodge said the city council recently hired Eric Steffesen as public works director after the former public works director retired. The council had advertised for the position, and received six applications.